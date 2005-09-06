Chip market concerned<br> about the effects of Katrina

The hurricane Katrina is driving up the oil prices. Market analysts now thinks that Katrina also may have a negative effect on chip sales .

One hot topic in the USA, part from the Katrina disaster, is the rising oil prices. The oil price has been driven up by "Katrina" and Information Week is talking talking about a possible increase to reach $100 a barrel. According to the analysts this situation may affect the entire industry so that the investments will be heavily reduced.



What price level the oil prices will reach depends on how long it will take to fix the oil production in the Mexican Gulf after the Katrina. The difficult situation in Iraq has also its effect on the oil prices development.



-If the energy costs continues to rise unrestrained it may affect the sales of consumer products during the autumn, stated SIAs manager George Scalise.