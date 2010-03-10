TPV to place order at Elcoteq in Russia

EMS provider Elcoteq is currently in negotiations about an assembly contract for TVs and PC monitors with TPV and Philips.

According to unofficial information, TVP and Philips jointly consider assembly of TV’s and PC monitors in Elcoteq’s facility in St.Petersburg, Russia. According to Kommersant, TPV and Philips visited the facility in December. Production volume and brand names are not commented by the parties, but anonymous source claims, that production volume will be no less than 1 million units per year.