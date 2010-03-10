Phoenix Mecano expands in Hungary & Tunisia

Due to the continuing high demand for components, especially transformers and chokes for use in solar inverters, the company is enlarging its factory space at sites in Kecskemét, Hungary, and Ben Arous, Tunisia.

The Phoenix Mecano is to expand its production capacity. In total, around 8,000 m2 of new floor space will be created. The plans also include investments in storage technology and production equipment, with the total investment budgeted at around €5 million. The manufacturing facilities should be operational by the end of 2010.