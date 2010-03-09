Avnet signs LSI for Europe

Avnet Technology Solutions has entered into a pan-European agreement with LSI Corporation, a provider of silicon,

systems and software technologies for the storage and networking markets.

The agreement enables Avnet to distribute the full LSI product portfolio of SATA and SAS solutions, including a complete family of 6Gb/s SATA+SAS 3ware and MegaRAID controller cards and host bus adapters (HBAs). The products will be supplied through Avnet's extensive network of channel partners, including system developers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and value-added resellers (VARs) throughout Europe, the Middle-East and Africa (EMEA).