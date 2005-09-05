Aspocomp and Perlos<br>has divided joint R&D

In spring 2005, Aspocomp Group Oyj and Perlos Corporation agreed on dividing their joint R&D company Asperation Oy during 2005. Asperation Oy has now been dissolved as planned and its demerger and dissolution were entered in the Trade Register on August 31, 2005.

Asperation's operations have been divided between established companies Aspocomp Technology Oy and Perlos Technology, such that Aspocomp Technology obtained printed circuit board-related and Perlos Technology mechanics-related innovations in radio frequency, optical and materials technology. All of Asperation's employees have transferred into the employ of Aspocomp Technology and Perlos Technology on September 1, 2005.



Asperation was established in spring 2002 to engage in R&D on the integration of components used in the products of the mobile phone and electronics industries. The company's objective has been to generate innovations that can be utilised by the parent companies in their own operations. In April, the parent companies agreed that the original objectives had been achieved and that they could most effectively harness Asperation's innovations for commercial purposes by themselves. Aspocomp and Perlos resolved to dissolve Asperation Oy such that its fixed assets, agreements, innovations and employees would be divided equally amongst the two companies, with both companies gaining the innovations that are of they key importance to their operations.