Embedded World broke visitor record

Embedded World which took place last week in Nürnberg, Germany saw the largest number of visitors and exhibitors in its history.

The show is getting more important in the global market for embedded technologies. The 730 exhibitors comprises a growth of 4% compare to last year's show. 18 350 industry professionals visited the show, a 16% growth compared to last year.



”Fairs like Embedded World, which clearly focuses on one single subject, are successful”, Richard Krowoza, organizer at Nürnberg Messe said.