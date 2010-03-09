Smartrac selected by De La Rue

Smartrac has entered into a framework agreement with De La Rue Identity Systems for the provision of eCovers a component part of biometric passports, for certain ongoing contracts.

De La Rue selected Smartrac following a structured competitive eTender process.



James Thorburn, Managing Director De La Rue Identity Systems said “We are delighted to further develop our working relationship with Smartrac. Their success in this procurement process is credit to their capability”.



Dr. Christian Fischer, CEO of Smartrac, added:” We are honored to supply De La Rue. The decision to select Smartrac is another proof of our technology leadership, the high quality standards of our products and the reliability of our global high security manufacturing network. De La Rue will benefit from Smartrac´s long term experience and proven track record as trusted partner for ePassport projects worldwide.”