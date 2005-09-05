Board Chairman of Axis has passed away

It is with great sadness that the Board of Axis AB has to announce that Board Chairman and co-founder Mikael Karlsson has passed away at the age of 42.

Mikael Karlsson died of cancer at the University Hospital in Lund, Sweden on Saturday night after a short period of illness.



"Mikael has with his strong entrepreneurship inspired the employees in the company, during the first 16 years as Managing Director and then as Chairman of the Board", says Martin Gren, co-founder of Axis and member of the board.



Mikael Karlsson was also a board member of the listed companies Beijer Electronics AB, G&L Beijer AB and Teligent AB.



The Board of Axis AB has appointed Lars-Erik Nilsson as new Chairman of the Board. Lars-Erik has been a board member of Axis since 2003 and has extensive experience of the industry from his time as Managing Director at Compaq Computer in Sweden.