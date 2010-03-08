Acal extends to a pan-European distributor for Honeywell

Acal Technology has been signed as a pan-European distributor by Honeywell Sensing and Control and will provide technical design-in support on Honeywell’s full product range to customers throughout Europe.

The new agreement follows the success of an existing contract under which ACAL Technology provided technical support on Honeywell precision sensors to customers in the UK and Netherlands.



Customers in 11 countries throughout Europe will be able to access specialist local design-in support from local ACAL offices in UK, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland.