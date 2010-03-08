Martin with new sales manager for North-America

Martin, a Finetech company, has appointed Scott Rushia as Sales Manager for the U.S., Canada and Mexico. In his new role, Mr Rushia is responsible for sales and service for Martin’s rework and dispensing products.

Mr Rushia has over 11 years of experience in the SMT industry as a Customer Support and Application Engineer. He previously worked with Dynapert, and with Philips where he designed internal tray feeders, fiducial illumination products, and custom placement nozzles.



Mr Rushia also has 10 years of experience in the Semiconductor industry from working with Laurier as Customer Support Manager and at Besi as Sales Manager for the following product lines: Die Sorting, Die Bonding, Flip Chip Bonding, Molding, Trim & Form, Laser Singulation, and Saw Singulation. Rushia also worked as Sales Manager for Protavic, where he was responsible for adhesives, potting materials, underfills and UV curable adhesives.