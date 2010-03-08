Lantiq sues Billion Electric over patent infringement

Lantiq Deutschland GmbH has filed suit in the German District Court of Düsseldorf against Billion Electric Co. Ltd., Taiwan, for patent infringement. The Trendchip IC in the company’s modem infringes upon Lantiq patents.

Lantiq asserts that some of Billion’s ADSL2/ADSL2+ modem products infringe upon Lantiq’s intellectual property, where these products contain a communications semiconductor from Taiwanese chipset supplier Trendchip.



Lantiq requests that Billion Electric disclose past and current revenue from product sales in order to determine compensation for damages that Lantiq suffered due to the patent infringement. Furthermore, Lantiq requests that the sale and distribution of Billion’s modem products infringing upon Lantiq’s patents should be enjoined in Germany.