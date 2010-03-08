Incap with growth prospects for Indian operations

As electronics manufacturing in India is slowly recovering from recession, Finland-based EMS-provider Incap sees its operations in the country recovering too. Based on the order book, 2010 will be a year of growth for Incap’s Indian operations, the company states..

Incap continued to invest into its Indian operations in 2009 - a new factory building, modernisation of manufacturing equipment and an automatic PCB assembly line was transferred from Vuokatti, Finland. As announced previously, design services competences were strengthened and Incap will continue to add new expertise in this field. By the end of 2010, staff numbers in the design team should rise to 30.



”We have recruited new personnel during the last year and the personnel of Indian operations increased by over 30% into approx. 300 employees. Measured by the number of personnel, the Tumkur factory is the largest factory of Incap. And if the growth expectations will come true, we need even more personnel”, tells Jarmo Kolehmainen, Managing director of Incap Contract Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd.



Increasing attractiveness of Asia

The production volumes for the Indian business unit experienced growth during last year - a development that is expected to continue in 2010. New customer acquisition has been expanded also to China. Incap's partner in the country is looking for new customers for Indian factory, while at the same time is looking into new business possibilities for Incap in China.