Autoliv acquires Visteon's radar system business

Sweden-based Autoliv has acquired Visteon's radar system business. For the company, this marks another acquisition - after acquiring Tyco's automotive radar business in 2008 - within the Active Safety Systems business.

“While this acquisition is small, with less than $5 million in sales and five highly skilled engineers, it fits very well our own existing radar business”, said the Autoliv CEO Jan Carlson. “Our radar specialists have worked together with the Visteon team over the past few years. This partnership has resulted in industry-leading Blind Spot and Rear Cross Traffic Detection Systems that are currently in production at multiple OEM customers.”



The Visteon transaction includes physical assets, intellectual property, order book and engineers with expertise in radar-based Driver Assistance and Active Safety functions.