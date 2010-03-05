Macer Sweden starts cooperation with Optiprint

Switzerland-based PCB-manufacturer Optiprint and Macer Sweden have signed a Letter of Intent to explore and develop a deeper cooperation between the companies.

“We believe Macer Sweden and their strong technical capabilities, access to product owners and high service level make them a perfect partner for us in Scandinavia, which is a focused market for our high end boards. Macer’s design capabilities and solutions will also strengthen our offering on markets outside Scandinavia. Macer Sweden’s access to its sister company MTEK Consulting makes them quite unique and very valuable for our current customers,” says Hans-Jörg Etter, CEO Optiprint.



Fabian Pålsson, CEO of Macer Sweden says: “Needless to say, I have always been impressed with Optiprint’s capabilities and the type of boards they manufacture. Optiprint has always had an impressive Customer base and I am glad they are looking into Macer to further develop the business in Scandinavia.”