Benchmark starts share repurchase program

US-based EMS-provider Benchmark Electronics has announced the repurchase of up to $100 million of the its outstanding common shares.

This repurchase program is in addition to the current, active 2008 repurchase program in which Benchmark is authorized to purchase up to $100 million of its outstanding common shares.



During 2010 the Company has repurchased 632,400 shares totalling $12 million and has $38 million remaining under the 2008 repurchase program. Purchases will be funded from available cash and may be commenced, suspended or discontinued at any time without prior notice. Shares repurchased under the program will be retired, a press release states.