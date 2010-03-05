Elpida to acquire Flash assets from Spansion

Japan-based Elpida Memory is said to take over the flash memory research-and-development assets from US-based Spansion.

Additional to that, the company is said to hire Spansion's flash memory technicians in the USA and take on the R&D facility in Milan (Italy) . Spansion is currently restructuring under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The cost for the transaction was not revealed, but analysts estimate the deal worth ‘several hundred million yen’.



"We have already completed the necessary procedures to take over [the flash memory R&D assets]," the spokesman is cited in the Wallstreet Journal.