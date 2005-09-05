RoHS compliance cheaper than expected

Technology Forecasters said that RoHS compliance costs is not as high as many thinks.

"We are hearing statistics from some mistaken consultants that name-brand electronics companies need to spend 10% of their R&D budgets to comply to RoHS," remarked Pamela Gordon, president of Technology Forecasters. According to a survey made by TFI meeting the RoHS directive will charge the company only 2-3% of cost of goods sold. Pamela Gordon also points out that if this is done strategically it may increase sales and market shares.