SAT group acquires Scadmat PCB business

To strengthen its position in the PCB industry SAT Group have agreed to consolidate the Scadmat PCB business into the SAT group located near Munich.

This step enables the company to provide the same range of products and services for the northern territories.



Office and staff in Horsens/Denmark will continue supporting the industry and Roger Hansen will continue to support SAT to make this transfer successful. This agreement will take place with immediate effect.