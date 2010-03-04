Jauch and Siward create a strategic alliance

At the beginning of the year the Jauch Quartz Group and the Siward Crystal Technology Group signed a strategic alliance in order to intensify collaboration between the two companies.

For over ten years now the two companies have worked together particularly in the product segments SMD quartz crystals and SMD oscillators. Together the companies now want to increase their current market position and, for the benefit of both companies, want to prepare themselves for the future requirements of an ever-changing global market with a new strategic orientation.



As well as the new structuring of both Jauch and Siward’s production factories, an external sign of this alliance is the founding of a Joint Venture Company in Singapore, Jauch & Siward Holdings. Today with its own production facilities, Jauch has factories in Surabaya (Indonesia) and Suzhou (China), which are certified according to TS 16949. In order to make use of the advantages that Siward provides with regards to product development and production management, the two companies plan to integrate Siward’s Chinese factory in WuXi with the existing Jauch factory in Suzhou so as to be able to achieve efficiency, performance and cost benefits through a central production facility.