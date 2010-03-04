© Ventec

Ventec Europe receives ISO9001:2008

Ventec Europe Limited has announced that after a two day audit by SGS that the business has been recommended for accreditation to ISO9001:2008.

Managing Director Mark Goodwin commented, “I am very pleased that the hard work of our dedicated and customer focused team has been rewarded with this accreditation. It demonstrates the commitment Ventec has to the UK and European market as we continue to invest in management systems, as well as state of the art equipment and new service centres to support our customers”.