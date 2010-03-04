Change in Elcoteq's management team

Mr. Jari Hakkarainen is appointed Director, Group Legal Affairs, and he will take over the overall management of Group Legal Affairs as of April 1, 2010.

He reports to Mr. Jouni Hartikainen, CEO and President of Elcoteq. Mr. Markus Kivimäki, member of the Elcoteq Management Team and current Senior Vice President of Group Legal Affairs, has decided to pursue his career outside Elcoteq as of April 1, 2010.



As of April 1, 2010, Elcoteq Management Team consists of the following members:

Mr. Jouni Hartikainen, President and CEO

Mr. Sándor Hajnal, Senior Vice President, Human Resources

Mr. Vesa Keränen, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics

Mr. Tommi Pettersson, Senior Vice President, System Solutions

Mr. Mikko Puolakka, CFO

Mr. Tomi Saario, Senior Vice President, New Sales and Business Development

Mr. Roger Taylor, Senior Vice President, Group Operations and Sourcing