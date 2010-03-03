Zollner China certified according to ISO/TS 16949

The Chinese manufacturing facility of German EMS-provider Zollner has been certified according to ISO/TS 16949.

The Asian market is becoming increasingly important for the automotive sector and Zollner’s Chinese production facility in Taicang is receiving an increasing flow of enquiries, said the company in a German statement.



The management has therefore decided to have the facility certified according to the automotive standard ISO/TS 16949; in addition to the existing quality and environmental management standards ISO 9001 and 14001.