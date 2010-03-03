Management buy-out creates Geensoft

Geensoft, a new, independent company, has been created by a management buy-out of the former embedded design tools business of Geensys.

The MBO creating Geensoft has been led by former Geensys executives Eliane Fourgeau, Thierry Gueguen and Marc Frouin. Marc Frouin, Geensys’ former President, will head Geensoft’s new Supervisory Board. Geensoft intends to accelerate their worldwide growth potential by capitalising on their demonstrable success.



To be headquartered in Brest (France), Geensoft will continue to operate on a global basis with R&D and sales offices in France (Paris, Brest and Nancy) along with sales offices in Germany (Munich) and Japan (Yokohama) supported by a network of distributors, value-added integrators and OEMs throughout Europe, North America and Asia.



All of the former Geensys personnel responsible for the development, sales and support of the Geensoft product portfolio and associated services have transitioned to Geensoft.



Geensoft inherits an enviable customer base amongst global companies. Automotive industry customers include PSA Peugeot Citroen, Renault, BMW, Delphi, Valeo, Autoliv, JCAE, Magneti Marelli and Denso.



Customers in the aerospace/defence arena include companies like Airbus Industrie, Boeing, EADS, SAFRAN, Raytheon, Rockwell Collins and Thales, to name a few.



Rail industry customers include RATP and SNCF, Alstom, Bombardier, Siemens Transportation, Faiveley, and in other industry sectors companies like Spie, Clemessy, EDF, Degrémont, CNR, Schneider Electric, ELA Medical and Lilly.