Jabil to build all Zebra printers in 2010

Jabil Circuit will perform all of the printer assembly operations for Zebra Technologies in 2010.

Zebra Technologies began outsourcing its manufacturing to Jabil Circuit in China during 2009. The outsourcing has helped Zebra to lower its operating costs, including labor. Today less than 5 percent of Zebra’s products are still manufactured within the U.S. By the end of 2010, Jabil Circuit will perform all of the printer assembly operations for Zebra Technologies, according to Medill Reports.