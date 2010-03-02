Xilinx terminate distribution agreement with Nu Horizons

Xilinx has notified Nu Horizons that the company will terminate its distribution agreement with Nu Horizons due to a change in Xilinx's distribution strategy.

The termination is effective as of June 5, 2010 and until that date Xilinx and Nu Horizons intend to work together to ensure a smooth transition. Additionally, Xilinx has stated that it will work with Nu Horizons to honor customer backlog. Pursuant to the terms of the distribution agreement, Nu Horizons has the right to return all unsold Xilinx inventory to Xilinx, at Xilinx’s expense, for a full refund of the original purchase price.



Arthur Nadata, Executive Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Nu Horizons stated, “We have worked with Xilinx for 23 years and although we are disappointed that Xilinx has decided to terminate our relationship, this change is not related to Nu Horizons’ performance, but solely due to a change in Xilinx’s strategy going forward. We believe that the termination of this relationship will enable Nu Horizons to expand our line card and pursue new business opportunities.”