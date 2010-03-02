Switzerland home to many connector makers

Even though Switzerland is a relative small country in Europe, it is home to a number of connector makers.

The Swiss connector makers are not in the top 10 list over the largest global connector makers. However they are represented in the top 100 connector manufacturers list. According to Connector Supplier, the largest Swiss connector makers are Multi-Contact, Huber+Suhner, Lemo, Preci-Dip and Fischer Connectors.



If Principality of Liechtenstein was added to the list, the country would have a sixth connector maker, named Neutrik. Switzerland is representing four percent of the total European connector market.