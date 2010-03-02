Green light for the sale of Atmel's French plant

Atmel said that the proposed sale of Atmel's wafer fabrication operation in Rousset, France, to LFoundry GmbH has been approved by employees at the facility and the Rousset Works Council.

Subsequent to receiving Works Council approval, Atmel sought and obtained approval from its Board of Directors to enter into a stock purchase agreement with LFoundry for the sale, which is expected to close in the second quarter. Over 700 workers are currently employed at the Rousset fab, which manufactures Atmel's ASIC, Memory and Microcontroller devices.



"We are pleased that the employees in Rousset have voted in favor of the fab sale to LFoundry and support the continuation of employment and business in France," said Steven Laub, Atmel's President and CEO.