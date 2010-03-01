© Elcoteq

Elcoteq restructures Finish operations

Elcoteq has held a meeting with the employee representatives of the Elcoteq Finnish Branch, Elcoteq Finland and Elcoteq Design Center for statutory personnel negotiations.

The negotiations will address the possible restructuring of the company's activities in Finland and will also address the possibility of temporary lay-offs, semi-retirement or the termination of employee contracts on production or financial grounds.



The company estimates that the number of affected employees will probably be 20: affecting all units.



The EMS provider has currently approximately 150 employees in Finland, while the number of personnel worldwide is roughly 11,000.