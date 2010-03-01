© Lamitec

Copper mines in Chile start production again

After the devastating earthquake on Saturday, production in the Chilean copper mines is slowly being ramped again.

In spite of further disruptions in the electricity supply, one of the largest copper mines in Chile is said to have restarted production again. The earthquake on Saturday, left several mines without electricity and both Codelco and Anglo American were forced to temporarily stop operation completely. However, so serious damage to the mines was reported, local media reports.



Image source: Lamitek