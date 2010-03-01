Shoe maker Puma outsource manufacturing to Flextronics

It looks like everyone wants to have a piece of the mobile phone industry. Shoe maker Puma is the latest company which likes a piece of this cake.

During the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Puma was showcasing its first mobile phone. The company designed the phone in-house but they outsourced the production of the phone to the EMS provider Flextronics. What makes the phone apart from other is the integrated solar panel around the back, reports Cnet.