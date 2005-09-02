Kai Öistämö to head Mobile Phones business group

The Nokia Board of Directors has appointed Kai Öistämö, 40, and Robert Andersson, 44, to the Nokia Group Executive Board as of October 1, 2005.

Mr. Öistämö, who joined Nokia in 1991, will lead Nokia's Mobile Phones business group as of October 1, 2005. He is currently in charge of the business line management of Mobile Phones, and prior to that held many executive positions within the Nokia Mobile Phones business group.



Mr. Andersson has been appointed to head Nokia's Customer and Market Operations unit. He has worked in various positions in Nokia since he joined the company in 1985, and is currently in charge of Customer and Market Operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Prior to this he was in charge of Nokia Mobile Phones' business in the Asia Pacific region.



Kai Öistämö, as well as other Nokia business group heads, Robert Andersson and Pertti Korhonen, Head of Technology Platforms, will report to Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo, who starts as President and COO of Nokia on October 1, 2005. The other Group Executive Board members will report to Jorma Ollila, Chairman and CEO of Nokia.



Yrjö Neuvo, 62, Senior Vice President and Technology Advisor, will retire at the end of 2005. He and Pekka Ala-Pietilä will leave their duties as Group Executive Board members as of October 1, 2005.



Thereafter the members of the Nokia Group Executive Board will be: Jorma Ollila (Chairman), Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo, Robert Andersson, Simon Beresford-Wylie, Pertti Korhonen, Mary McDowell, Hallstein Moerk, Tero Ojanperä, Rick Simonson, Veli Sundbäck, Anssi Vanjoki and Kai Öistämö.