Electronics Production | September 02, 2005
Kai Öistämö to head Mobile Phones business group
The Nokia Board of Directors has appointed Kai Öistämö, 40, and Robert Andersson, 44, to the Nokia Group Executive Board as of October 1, 2005.
Mr. Öistämö, who joined Nokia in 1991, will lead Nokia's Mobile Phones business group as of October 1, 2005. He is currently in charge of the business line management of Mobile Phones, and prior to that held many executive positions within the Nokia Mobile Phones business group.
Mr. Andersson has been appointed to head Nokia's Customer and Market Operations unit. He has worked in various positions in Nokia since he joined the company in 1985, and is currently in charge of Customer and Market Operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Prior to this he was in charge of Nokia Mobile Phones' business in the Asia Pacific region.
Kai Öistämö, as well as other Nokia business group heads, Robert Andersson and Pertti Korhonen, Head of Technology Platforms, will report to Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo, who starts as President and COO of Nokia on October 1, 2005. The other Group Executive Board members will report to Jorma Ollila, Chairman and CEO of Nokia.
Yrjö Neuvo, 62, Senior Vice President and Technology Advisor, will retire at the end of 2005. He and Pekka Ala-Pietilä will leave their duties as Group Executive Board members as of October 1, 2005.
Thereafter the members of the Nokia Group Executive Board will be: Jorma Ollila (Chairman), Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo, Robert Andersson, Simon Beresford-Wylie, Pertti Korhonen, Mary McDowell, Hallstein Moerk, Tero Ojanperä, Rick Simonson, Veli Sundbäck, Anssi Vanjoki and Kai Öistämö.
Mr. Andersson has been appointed to head Nokia's Customer and Market Operations unit. He has worked in various positions in Nokia since he joined the company in 1985, and is currently in charge of Customer and Market Operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Prior to this he was in charge of Nokia Mobile Phones' business in the Asia Pacific region.
Kai Öistämö, as well as other Nokia business group heads, Robert Andersson and Pertti Korhonen, Head of Technology Platforms, will report to Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo, who starts as President and COO of Nokia on October 1, 2005. The other Group Executive Board members will report to Jorma Ollila, Chairman and CEO of Nokia.
Yrjö Neuvo, 62, Senior Vice President and Technology Advisor, will retire at the end of 2005. He and Pekka Ala-Pietilä will leave their duties as Group Executive Board members as of October 1, 2005.
Thereafter the members of the Nokia Group Executive Board will be: Jorma Ollila (Chairman), Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo, Robert Andersson, Simon Beresford-Wylie, Pertti Korhonen, Mary McDowell, Hallstein Moerk, Tero Ojanperä, Rick Simonson, Veli Sundbäck, Anssi Vanjoki and Kai Öistämö.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments