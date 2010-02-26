Electrolube moves to larger premises

Despite the current economic climate, UK based manufacturer of electro-chemicals, Electrolube, is expanding and moves its headquarter to new larger premises.

This is the third move that Electrolube, part of HK Wentworth Ltd, has made since its formation in 1956 when the company had a space of just 3,000 sq. ft. The new facility will boast an impressive 62,000 sq. ft. and is located in two state-of-the-art buildings in Swadlincote, Derbyshire.



The new site includes two modern purpose built buildings which will house administration as well as the research and development department, laboratories and warehousing.



“As a business we had outgrown the building and the new premises will give us the opportunity to operate increased efficiency and provide a productive working environment for the 120 members of staff, which in turn will be cost saving“, Ron Jakeman, Electrolube Managing Director said



The move will start in April and take place progressively throughout the year from the existing site so disruption in development and manufacture is not affected.