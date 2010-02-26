Electronics Production | February 26, 2010
Is Apple looking at total costs?
Market researcher Charlie Barnhart has made a research based on a recent report by evertiq describes an audit conducted by Apple Computer of its suppliers.
A recent report describes an audit conducted by Apple Computer of its suppliers that uncovered 17 core violations pertaining to Corporate Social Responsibility at 60 facilities.
These violations included excessive recruitment fees, use of non-certified vendors for hazardous waste disposal and falsified records. At least one supplier was terminated as the audit found the same problem had been uncovered the year before.
We wonder if Apple added the cost to audit, apply corrective action and then terminate unrepentent suppliers to its total cost of outsourcing in these 'low cost regions.'
One of the most common discussions we have with our OEM clients is related to how much they spend internally in support of their outsourcing initiatives. This is never an easy number to pin down, as the methodology used to support and manage these types of initiatives varies considerably from company to company and each situation needs to be carefully reviewed.
But in the case of the situation described in the report cited above, I'd be very skeptical of any analysis that found the time, money, and potential brand compromise of having to perform this level of diligence (and corrective action!) as being justified by the purchase price advantage achieved from these geographically remote, so-called lower labor-cost
solutions?
Author: Charlie Barnhart, Charlie Barnhart & Associates
These violations included excessive recruitment fees, use of non-certified vendors for hazardous waste disposal and falsified records. At least one supplier was terminated as the audit found the same problem had been uncovered the year before.
We wonder if Apple added the cost to audit, apply corrective action and then terminate unrepentent suppliers to its total cost of outsourcing in these 'low cost regions.'
One of the most common discussions we have with our OEM clients is related to how much they spend internally in support of their outsourcing initiatives. This is never an easy number to pin down, as the methodology used to support and manage these types of initiatives varies considerably from company to company and each situation needs to be carefully reviewed.
But in the case of the situation described in the report cited above, I'd be very skeptical of any analysis that found the time, money, and potential brand compromise of having to perform this level of diligence (and corrective action!) as being justified by the purchase price advantage achieved from these geographically remote, so-called lower labor-cost
solutions?
Author: Charlie Barnhart, Charlie Barnhart & Associates
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments