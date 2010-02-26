© evertiq

Aspocomp Oulu with full year profit, continues to invest in new technologies

Finland based Printed Circuit Board maker Aspocomp Oulu Oy, shows profit for the full year 2009 and keeps its financial situation strong.

Aspocomp Oulu Oy told evertiq they had positive figures for 2009 and that ongoing business is developing positively. The figures are included in Aspocomp Group's annual report released earlier this morning. Aspocomp Group Oyj owns 90 % of Aspocomp Oulu Oy.



"We are using own cash to invest in new processes and technologies also during 2010", a spokes person at Aspocomp Oulu, told evertiq.