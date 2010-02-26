NXP increase sales in Q4

The Netherland based NXP Semiconductors has announced fourth quarter sales of USD 1,130 million, a comparable increase of 8.0% over the third quarter of 2009 (nominal 9.3%) and a comparable increase of 12.6% over the fourth quarter of 2008.

Sales continued to improve across each segment and region, with the exception of the Home business segment. Factory loading at 71% in the fourth quarter of 2009, up from 69% in Q3 2009 and 56% in Q4 2008 based on wafer outs.



Full year total sales amounted to USD 3,843 million versus USD 5,443 million in 2008. Sales in 2009 were lower by USD 792 million due to the divestment of our wireless activities in July 2008. The remaining decline in sales was mainly related to the severe global financial crisis and the weak economic environment that affected all business segments in the first half of the year.



Effective January 1, 2010, NXP has decided to regroup its reportable business segments reflecting the decision to build leadership in High Performance Mixed Signal technology while maintaining a strong position in Standard Products and the divestment of a major portion of the Home business segment to Trident Microsystems. On February 8th we completed the transaction with Trident Microsystems, Inc. regarding our Set-top Box and Television Systems Business Lines. From this date, NXP will account for its investment in Trident under the equity method.



Outlook: Considering the current business development and the unusual seasonal characteristics of this first quarter, we expect sales to be flat to slightly up in the first quarter of 2010 on a business and currency comparable basis, the company said.