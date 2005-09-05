Kreatel opens new R&D office in Shanghai

Kreatel Communications today announced the start-up of a new Research and Development office in Shanghai, China. The establishment of the Asian site is a strategic step to gain force in Kreatel's

international expansion within the area of broadband-based solutions for TV and home

entertainment.

- The Chinese market is evolving rapidly, said Lars Bengtsson CEO of Kreatel. The summer Olympics push for technology innovation, and we believe that China will soon become the biggest market for broadband TV, he adds.



- Our new R&D office in China will dramatically increase our opportunities for penetrating the Asian market. The goal is to use the new unit for customization for the Asian market as well as for general product development, Lars Bengtsson continues.



The Shanghai Research & Development office will further strengthen Kreatel in its ambition to constantly provide the most advanced and reliable IP-STB solutions in the world.