US EMS firms expands capacity

According to US trade organisation IPC, one-third of North American EMS companies likely to expand capacity this year.

IPC has released new findings this month on North American EMS industry plans for capacity expansion and new equipment purchase in 2010. These findings were published in the EMS Statistical Program Report for December 2009 and the Assembly Equipment Statistical Program Report for fourth quarter 2009.



A clear positive shift can be seen in the North American EMS industry’s intentions for capacity expansion and new equipment purchase compared to one year ago. One-third of the 58 companies participating in IPC’s North American EMS statistical program indicated that they will “very likely” or “definitely” add assembly capacity in 2010. In 2009, only 17 percent of the participating companies indicated intent to expand.



Thirty-five percent of the respondents anticipate the need to buy new inspection equipment this year, while 20 percent are likely to buy new pick-and-place equipment and ovens. In the statistical program reports, the data on purchase expectations for specific equipment categories are broken down by EMS company-size tier and sub-region within North America.



