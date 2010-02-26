Prysmian plans expansion in China and India

Prysmian has revealed that it has ambitious plans to grow its market presence in both China and India as part of a global

expansion programme.

The group's telecoms business director Hakan Ozmen said that although Prysmian already had facilities in China and major customers including China Unicom, China Telecom and China Mobile, the company is looking for new partners as part of a bid to increase market shares.



In India, Ozmen said that the company was now considering establishing production within the country to further boost its presence.