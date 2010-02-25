ROHS components converted into leaded components

German distributor Kruse is able to convert ROHS complaint components into leaded components or to convert any of leaded semiconductors – such as excessive leaded stock, discontinued components, etc. – into lead free RoHS complaint components.

This is done through a proprietary chemical process developed for the last 2 years by one of Kruse's international strategic partners and is supported with official certificates.



The process will help avoiding costly re design through conversion and utilization of ROHS or obsolete components. It also gives conversion of complete inventories to the avoidance of value write-offs. Other advantages are components in conformity evasion by delivery times for RoHS and component in conformity cost savings by the aimed buys of leaded component vis-à-vis ROHS.