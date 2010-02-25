Toyota: Electronics not the cause of vehicles speeding out of control

According to a report by Associated Press, Toyota's president said they have not found evidence that electronics are a factor with the troubled Toyota vehicles.

Akio Toyoda states this despite suggestions from safety experts that there is a connection to unwanted acceleration. He is absolutely confident that the electronics of Toyota's gas pedal systems are not the source of problems with a number of Toyota vehicles speeding out of control, according to the Associated Press report.