Data Respons: LoI with medical supplier

Data Respons has signed a letter of intent with an international supplier in the medical segment. The preliminary frame is around €8.7 million (NOK 70 million).

The scope includes development and delivery of a solution that will embedded in the customer's product for the worldwide medical market. The development phase will take place in 2010 with delivery of a prototype followed by serial deliveries over 3 years from 2011.



"It is very nice to welcome a new customer with such an exciting assignment. Our presence in Asia helps us offer a cost effective and competitive solution by manufacturing everything in Asia, while at the same time giving the customer local access to a team with both HW and SW experts", says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.



The final contract is expected to be signed by the end of March 2010.