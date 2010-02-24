FCI acquires assets of MergeOptics

France based connector and cable assembly solutions specialist FCI has acquired the assets of Germany based MergeOptics GmbH, a manufacturer of active optical cables (AOCs) and optical transceivers.

This acquisition will allow FCI to leverage MergeOptics' position in AOCs to complement FCI's passive and active copper cables assemblies to address data and communications market applications.



Data centers and high performance computing applications require that the data-rate performance per channel as defined by various standards be maintained over long lengths of cable. Current applications feature both copper high-speed I/O solutions for short-to-moderate lengths. Applications that require longer cable lengths employ the use of fiber optics via either active optical cables or through the use of transceivers. The market requirements for increased speed and port density continue to drive suppliers towards higher speed solutions increasing the utilization of active optical cables and transceivers as the market drives toward 25Gb/s per channel high-speed I/O solutions.



"MergeOptics' position in active optical cables extends FCI's existing high-speed I/O portfolio of passive and active copper solutions," said Pete Curwen, corporate vice president and general manager of FCI - Electronics Division. "With this complete portfolio of I/O product solutions, we will be able to provide our customers with more complete and innovative solutions to meet their needs today and in the future."