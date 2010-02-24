Employees at Nokia supplier suffer poisoning

A number of employees at a Nokia supplier based in Eastern China have been treated for chemical poisoning.

A spokesperson for an industrial park in Suzhou told AFP that the supplier had illegally used the chemical n-hexane, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.



The supplier used the toxic chemical - for cleaning the phone screens - between October 2008 and July 2009. 57 employees have been treated, while 44 staff members are still going through treatments. The plant manager has been fired. The newspaper names the Lianjian Technology Company - a subsidiary of Wintek - as the supplier involved in the blunder. However, as a consequence, the chemical has been replaced by alcohol and acetone, the report continues.