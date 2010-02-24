TRaC plans major investment in the North West of England

TRaC plans for a major investment of £1 million in a new test facility in Up Holland, Lancashire.

The investment, which is supported by the North West Regional Development Agency, will create the largest test facility in the North West of England and generate new jobs for the region.



The new facility will provide local test services, simplifying the certification process and helping companies in the region reduce the time to market of their products. The new facility will be much larger than the company’s existing Up Holland site that it will replaced.