Mediatek acquires remaining 50% of Pericom

Handset chip provider Mediatek announced the acquisition of the remaining 50% stake of it's subsidiary Pericom Semiconductor via a stock swap.

Mediatek wants by this acquisition to extend it's mobile multimedia processor coverage.



According to Mediatek's CFO, quoted in DigiTimes from a chineese magazine, Pericom should attain sales of NT$600 million with profits of NT$200 million this year.