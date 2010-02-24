X-Fab with R&D team in UK

Erfurt, Germany, headquartered chip-manufacturer X-fab Silicon Foundries has established its new UK office in Plymouth.

Following the recent sale of its Plymouth silicon fabrication facility to Plessey Semiconductors, X-Fab has established a UK office supporting R&D and Sales. The new office employs key experts from the former X-Fab UK and allows X-Fab to continue its excellent technical support for its customers in North West Europe.



CTO, Dr Jens Kosch, commented, “Our 15-strong R&D team in Plymouth, with a total of over 250 man years’ experience in the semiconductor industry, makes an essential contribution to the X-Fab Group. We are delighted to have retained the team, to contribute to our future development activities, which are becoming increasingly application focused.”



Dr John Ellis, Senior Member of the Technical Staff in the Plymouth team, explains this new approach, “In X-Fab we have built up an expert community in the field of optoelectronics. It’s a community that spans the X-Fab international organisation, but many of our new optoelectronic developments are being led from our new Plymouth office.”



The X-Fab Plymouth office will also offer Sales support and technical advice. Roy Starr, European Sales Engineer based in the Plymouth office, explains the rationale behind the opening of the new office. “Approximately 15% of X-Fab’s customers are based in North West Europe. Therefore it makes sense for X-Fab to continue to support customers from a UK base. Although the fab in Plymouth has now been sold, maintaining X-Fab’s Hotline support in the UK means we can continue to provide customers with uninterrupted service.”