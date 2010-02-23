© Foxconn

Foxconn: fire in Mexico started by ex-employee

Taiwan-based EMS-giant Foxconn has responded to recent media reports about the fire at its Mexican production facility in Juarez.

Foxconn's spokesperson Edmund A. Ding said in a statement that the riot and subsequent fire was started by disgruntled employees, the instigator being an ex-employee who left the company before 2010. Foxconn stated that overtime would be paid - an issued that raised the dispute - and that it would pursue legal actions against the ex-employee.



"The Company adamantly believes this incident is purely a vengeance plotted by a disgruntled former employee. Foxconn will plead to related authorities to open full investigation on this case and defend its rights; Foxconn also believes that the employees who were being misled to partake the event had been manipulated, therefore, the Company will take legal actions only against the disgruntled former employee who plotted this unlawful act, and no others", writes Circuitree.



The production lines and warehouse at the facility were apparently not damaged and shipments of products are not affected by the incident.