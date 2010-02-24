Samsung & Young Electronics in distribution deal for UK & Ireland

YEG Opto, the opto electronics division of Young Electronics Group, and Samsung entered a new distribution partnership. YEG Opto will Samsung's range of medium and high Power LEDs in the UK and Ireland.

Divisional Manager for YEG Opto Karen Dixon commented, “We are very excited at this new Franchise opportunity. Samsung are already a global leader in LED manufacturing and the timing is just right for Samsung to bring their expertise to the Lighting LED market. We see a massive potential in areas such as VMS, street lighting and florescent replacements in the next five years and the considerable investment Samsung is committing to product development and manufacturing, places them in an ideal position to become a global player servicing and influencing this market. The addition of Samsung LEDs to our range is a perfect compliment to our existing LED suppliers”.