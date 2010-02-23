Preh invests in additional Siplace equipment

To improve the productivity of its electronics manufacturing plant in Bad Neustadt, the German automobile supplier Preh GmbH upgraded its production with a flexible Siplace SX 2/SX 1 combination.

The German EMS-provider Preh GmbH, with headquarters in Bad Neustadt a.d. Saale (Germany) has once again invested in Siplace machinery. After the recent decision for Siplace machines for the Preh factory in Trofa, Portugal, the Preh GmbH also decided to invest in new Siplace SX placement machines for the headquarters in Bad Neustadt.



Particular focus for the company was put on the ability to produce its rising order volume on time in 2010. However, further critial factors for the investment in a Siplace SX line were the new models’ high flexibility and performance as well as their high placement quality, a statement said.



Wolfgang Storath, Preh’s head of electronic assembly, is impressed by the new Siplace SX modules: "The new machines with their capacity-on-demand concept enable us to respond with exceptional flexibility to the kind of order fluctuations we have to deal with a lot in the automotive supply industry. We were particularly impressed by the high performance and reliability of the Siplace SX machines and by the outstanding cooperation with the Siplace people – from the line's design to its installation."



The German EMS-provider Preh GmbH, which was established in 1919, employs roughly 2,000 people in Germany, Portugal, France, Romania, Mexico, the United States and China.