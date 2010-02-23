Stadium is increasing UK manufacturing

UK based EMS company Stadium Electronics turns attention back to the United Kingdom, with a number of large scale contracts being handled at the Hartlepool factory.

Stadium believes annual profit for 2009 will be up to 15% to proximately 2.5 million Pounds after beginning work on a number of large contracts and basing more its of operations in the UK, local media Nebusiness reported. The report will be published in early March. The company also expects to increase to 47.6 million Pound turnover after receiving an order from the Highways Agency on production components for digital signage across the UK’s motorway network, Nebusiness noted.



The company also recently received a contract from Universal Metering to produce 30,000 water meters to be shipped out to parts of Africa and Brazil, a major deal for the UK-based manufacturing contract, as most of the company's manufacturing is done in China according to Nebusiness. According to CEO Nigel Rogers the company has turned attention back to the UK, with a number of large scale contracts being handled at the Hartlepool factory.